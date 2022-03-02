Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 12,808 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in nCino were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 199.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $154,000.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.17.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

