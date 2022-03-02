Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $29,059,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

