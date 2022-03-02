Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,314. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE L opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

