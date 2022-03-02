Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 15,811 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

NYSE ARGO opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

