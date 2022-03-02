Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,036 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 343,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

