Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.83 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. 444,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

