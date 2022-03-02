Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.78 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,497,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 176,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,079,679,000 after acquiring an additional 903,835 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. 281,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

