Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,517,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN remained flat at $$25.06 on Wednesday. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,583. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

