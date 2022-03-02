Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Acquires $267,600.00 in Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 78,464 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.