Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

