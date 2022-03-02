Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Trading Down 8.8%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.06. 125,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 68,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$329.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

