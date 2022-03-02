Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.44 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 186.95%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

