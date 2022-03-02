Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0947 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

