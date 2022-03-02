Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Camping World worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 24.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Camping World by 9,421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

