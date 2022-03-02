Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.