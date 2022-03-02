Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.