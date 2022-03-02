Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.84.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

