California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 373 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in ManTech International by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ManTech International by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ManTech International by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

