California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.71 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after buying an additional 733,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

