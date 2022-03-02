California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

