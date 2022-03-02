California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

