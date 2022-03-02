Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 270,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

