Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Sells $7,485,632.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $150.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day moving average of $164.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

