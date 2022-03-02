Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to “Hold”

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 76.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

