Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO traded down $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,427.50. 42,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,581.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,761.06. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cable One will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

