Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.50 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to post sales of $429.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.87 million and the lowest is $415.63 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,427.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,575.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,756.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.