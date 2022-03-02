BZEdge Achieves Market Capitalization of $890,484.95 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. BZEdge has a total market cap of $890,484.95 and $13.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.55 or 0.06689017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,301.34 or 1.00093667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

