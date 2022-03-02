Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,872.09

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,872.09 ($25.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,960.50 ($26.30). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,879 ($25.21), with a volume of 1,551,499 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.83) to GBX 2,040 ($27.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.51) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.21).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,872.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.81) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($446.56).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

