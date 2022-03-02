Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.47).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,902 ($38.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,779.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,713.56. The stock has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.