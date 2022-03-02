Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,963 ($39.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The firm has a market cap of £10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,779.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,713.56. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 40.80 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

