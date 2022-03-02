Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.47).
Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,949 ($39.57) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,779.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,713.56. The company has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37.
About Bunzl (Get Rating)
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.
Featured Stories
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.