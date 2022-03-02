Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.47).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,949 ($39.57) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,779.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,713.56. The company has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 40.80 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.