Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

