BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. BTRS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BTRS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 54,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,246. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BTRS by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 527,178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BTRS by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 508,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 412,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BTRS by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 247,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BTRS by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.