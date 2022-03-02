BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. BTRS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BTRS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 54,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,246. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58.
In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.
BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTRS (BTRS)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.