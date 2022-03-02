Brookstone Capital Management Sells 32,504 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,504 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. 18,205,516 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.