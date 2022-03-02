Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $51.16. 58,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,864. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $53.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

