Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, hitting $255.34. 4,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.26. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $223.18 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

