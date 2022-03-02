Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 871 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,823. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.