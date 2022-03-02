Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of T traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 1,222,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,166,707. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.
T has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
