Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.66% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 86.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

NYSEARCA UWM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,681. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

