Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 107,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.