Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,886 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $9.90 on Wednesday, reaching $192.73. The company had a trading volume of 272,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,976. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average is $204.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

