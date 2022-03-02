Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE BEP.UN traded up C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.21. 254,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,511. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.98%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

