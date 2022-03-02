Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $65.86 Average PT from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 255.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIP opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

