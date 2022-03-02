Brokers Set Expectations for AVITA Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $263.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AVITA Medical by 1,034.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 679.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AVITA Medical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in AVITA Medical by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

