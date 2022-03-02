Brokers Offer Predictions for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36.

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

