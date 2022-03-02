Brokers Offer Predictions for Medifast, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MED. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE MED opened at $192.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.79. Medifast has a 12-month low of $166.27 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

