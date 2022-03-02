Brokers Offer Predictions for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.
