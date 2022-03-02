Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KWR opened at $174.77 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $174.14 and a 1-year high of $289.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

