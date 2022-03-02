Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) PT at $501.10

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $501.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock opened at $466.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $375.49 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.