Brokerages Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price at 14.50

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 7.91 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 7.61 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.36 and its 200-day moving average is 10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.